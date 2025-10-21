Lancashire’s Venezuela Fury has revealed how nervous her new fiance was to ask for her hand off her famous dad, Tyson Fury.

The Morecambe based Fury family got a pretty big shock last month when the eldest child of Tyson and Paris, Venezuala, got engaged at her 16th birthday party.

Asking for a father’s permission to propose to his daughter is a daunting prospect for any young men, but surely is especially so when that dad is widely considered one of the greatest heavy boxers in UK history.

Nevertheless, 18-year-old Noel Price did indeed follow the tradition, seeking 37-year-old Tyson’s permission before getting down on one knee.

In a new exclusive interview, Venezuala told The Sun: “I think any boy would be scared of my dad. But it’s the respectful thing to do.

“He said he was having palpitations about doing it, he was all kinds of nervous.

It went well, though. My dad wouldn’t interfere, he’s very supportive of whatever I do. He’s very happy for us.”

Tyson and Paris Fury with daughter Venezuela and her enw fiance Noah Price on the night of the proposal | parisfury1 on Instagram

In the interview, Venezuala also shared how her father and her fiance have found common ground- the latter being an amateur boxer himself.

She said: 'He does boxing on the side. It’s something for them to talk about. They haven’t trained together, so maybe they will now.”

Sharing how she felt at the time of the proposal, Venezuala also said: “I wasn't overly emotional because I was so surprised and I was very nervous, as I realized a lot of people were watching me.

“It was a very exciting moment, though, probably one of the best of my life. But I would have been content if he had asked me to marry him anywhere. I didn't care about the 'big proposal', but I am very happy.”

What have the parents said about their daughter’s engagement?

Despite Venezuela’s assurance that Tyson does approve, the father of seven has not actually publically shared his thoughts on the proposal.

Paris on the other hand was the one who broke the engagement news to the world, writing on Instagram back in September: “Congratulations to @venezuelafuryofficial and @7noahprice on getting engaged. Both only young but when you know you know! Still in shock but very happy for you both. Me and your Dad couldn’t be prouder xxx@tysonfury”

Speaking on This Morning just last week, Paris added: “She's very young, [but we don't] worry at all, Venezuela is so mature for her years.

“She has done so much, even in such a short time just because of who she is and the fact that she's got six younger brother and sisters that she has helped bring up, I can't deny it.

“She is very mature, and in the last 12 months I've been doing work with Venezuela, she's been doing different shoots, interviews, working on social media.

“I've give her all options in life, and she has chosen this path and I can't deny her. I was 17 when I got engaged, so she's obviously following in my footsteps, and how could I judge her in any which way?

“I know she's young, but I think she's found the person that she loves, and if she's happy, I will completely support her.'

Noah’s mum, Kathleen Price, then told the Daily Mail in early October: “We're all really happy, they're a wonderful young couple who have a bright future ahead of them.”

In that interview, Kathleen also shared more information about the young couple adding: “They've known each other for about a year, Noah was 17 when they met and Venezuela was 15 so there is only the two years between them.

“When they are married - whether that's in two-years time or whenever they're ready - the plan is for them to live with us.

“We've got some space at the back of the yard and we've applied for planning permission to build on land we have just behind it. We'd like to build them their own home and have them both live here among the family when they tie the knot.”