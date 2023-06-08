After a low-key show at the Winter Gardens, the group went to meet 24-year-old Charley Dolan to praise her ‘amazing’ efforts to light up Blackpool Tower in memory of Mark who died in April, aged 46, following a short illness.

Band members shot Instagram footage on the comedy carpet, with singer, Danny O Donoghue, saying it was ‘special to share that moment’ with Charley and the rest of ‘The Script Family’.

The group said on their social media that the gig was hard without Mark but ‘we’ve all come together as a family’.

Superfan Charlie with Script frontman Danny O'Donoghue

Charley, who has been a devoted fan of the Dublin quartet for 13 years, managed to raise £1,530 to turn the tower green, white and orange during a summer warm-up gig at the Winter Gardens last Sunday.

The former Blackpool Tower employee saw her favourite band 32 times, travelling as far as Lisbon, when she got to know the ‘super lovely’ musicians.

She first met them in 2015, but it was some Instagram banter with Mark – who was scared of heights - that inspired her tribute.

She told the Gazette: “I[I told him] he needs to go up the tower one day. He would ask me how high it was, and was like ‘nope’! It became an ongoing joke we had and said he’d take a peak one day if he got a lifetime pass to go up as long as he kept Nothing on the setlist for me!”

Charley added that the tribute was also to show the rest of the band some support.

"I want them to know we support them still, we’re still here and we will always paint the town green and honour Mark and them wherever they go! Mark was an absolute legend and it really hurts that he’s gone and it’s still so hard to believe. But I am so damn grateful for him and I will never ever forget him.”