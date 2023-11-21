Two Fylde coast pubs beat hundreds of rivals to win big at the Thwaites Hospitality Awards 2023.

The Queens Hotel in Fleetwood and Garlands in Blackpool are celebrating success after battling it out with 203 other pubs across the country to secure accolades at the latest Thwaites Hospitality Awards.

Hosted by Lancashire-based, family-owned hospitality company, Daniel Thwaites, the Spanish-themed awards ceremony saw 145 people gather at the four-star Cottons Hotel and Spa in Knutsford.

Following a rigorous judging process, which ranged from interviews to mystery pub visits, the evening saw Garlands, on Talbot Road, scoop the highly coveted ‘Warmest Hospitality’ title.

The Queens Hotel team - Simone Gardner, Lindsey and Jamie Spurr, Siouxie Wilkinson - during the Thwaites Hospitality Awards event

The pub was praised by judges for its “fabulous hospitality from the moment you walk through the door” and its customer service which is “packed full of personality” and always “delivered with a smile”.

The ‘Community Hero’ accolade went to the Queens Hotel, at the junction of Beach Road and Poulton Road, in Fleetwood.

Judges highlighted the pub’s “staggering accomplishment within their community”, “amazing connections” and commitment to supporting “locals and businesses, numerous clubs and charities, whilst catering for all age groups”.

The Garlands team - Louise Watson, Scott Polard, Steven Whalley and Paul Morgan - during the Thwaites Hospitality Awards evening

Steven Whalley, the tenant at Garlands, said: “We had a fantastic evening at the awards show, and it was truly unexpected to take home the award for Warmest Hospitality. It is a testament to our wonderful team.”

Lindsey Spurr, tenant at the Queens Hotel, also commented: “It feels incredible to have been awarded Community Hero at the Thwaites Hospitality awards.

"We take pride in helping our local community so it’s great to have the team’s efforts recognised.”

The annual Thwaites Hospitality Awards recognises excellence across the company’s portfolio of over 200 pubs, with 205 operators battling it out to scoop honours across just 12 winning categories including ‘Pub of the Year’ and ‘Best Newcomer’, as well as an accolade crowning the ‘Best Pint’.

Andrew Buchanan, director of pubs and brewing at Daniel Thwaites, said: “We’ve always taken great pride in our pubs and the teams that are the driving force behind them, so to be able to come together and celebrate their achievements is fantastic.