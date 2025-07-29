The countdowns on for the Blackpool Airshow - here's what you need to know
Yesterday, Blackpool Council shared a teaser video to promote the upcoming Blackpool Air Show so as the countdown begins, we thought we’d provide you all with the guide you need...
When is the Blackpool Air Show 2025?
The iconic event returns to Blackpool between Saturday, August 9 and Sunday, August 10
Do I need to buy tickets?
No, the event is free just turn up!
What’s the line-up?
Saturday
14:00- RAF Red Awards
14:32- Calidus
14:44- RAF Battle of Britain
15:05- Harvard
15:16- Yak Trio
15:34- Catalina
15:45- Muscle Pitts
16:00- The Ravens
16:18- Strikemaster
16:31- Aerosuperbatic Wingwalkers
16:49- Chipmunks
17:00- The Red Devils
17:18- RAF Typhoon
Sunday
13:55- RAF Typhoon
14:08- RAF Battle of Britain
14:29- Yak Trio
14:47 Harvard
14:58- Muscle Pitts
15:13- The Ravens
15:31- Catalina
15:42- Aerosuperbatic Wingwalkers
16:00- Strikemaster
16:13- Calidus
16:25- Chipmunks
16:36- The Red Devils
17:00- RAF Red Awards
For more information on each display, visit the Blackpool Air Show’s website here.
What else is on?
As well as the action in the air, there will be an Air Show Village located on the Toweer Festival Headland.
Open between 10am-6pm, expect a range of stalls, attractions and food concessions.
Where can I park?
The Blackpool Air Show is expected to be very busy so you’re best getting down early.
Blackpool Council runs various car parks that you can use.
Take a look at your options here.
What has been said about the Blackpool Air Show?
Teasing the upcoming event, Blackpool Council wrote: “Get ready for an action-packed weekend as Blackpool Air Show returns with a stellar line up!
“An iconic event loved by many in our town- grab your friends & family and join the fun!”
There are so many gallery’s from last year’s Blackpool Air Show to look at if you fancy a taster: here’s just one from day one and another from day two to get you started.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.