The countdowns on for the Blackpool Airshow - here's what you need to know

The Blackpool Air Show 2025 is just over a week away and below is everything you need to know.

Yesterday, Blackpool Council shared a teaser video to promote the upcoming Blackpool Air Show so as the countdown begins, we thought we’d provide you all with the guide you need...

When is the Blackpool Air Show 2025?

The iconic event returns to Blackpool between Saturday, August 9 and Sunday, August 10

Do I need to buy tickets?

No, the event is free just turn up!

Red Arrows fly over the Blackpool Tower in 2024. | Russel Wood Photography

What’s the line-up?

Saturday

14:00- RAF Red Awards

14:32- Calidus

14:44- RAF Battle of Britain

15:05- Harvard

15:16- Yak Trio

15:34- Catalina

15:45- Muscle Pitts

16:00- The Ravens

16:18- Strikemaster

16:31- Aerosuperbatic Wingwalkers

16:49- Chipmunks

17:00- The Red Devils

17:18- RAF Typhoon

Sunday

13:55- RAF Typhoon

14:08- RAF Battle of Britain

14:29- Yak Trio

14:47 Harvard

14:58- Muscle Pitts

15:13- The Ravens

15:31- Catalina

15:42- Aerosuperbatic Wingwalkers

16:00- Strikemaster

16:13- Calidus

16:25- Chipmunks

16:36- The Red Devils

17:00- RAF Red Awards

For more information on each display, visit the Blackpool Air Show’s website here.

Visitors could get up close to the Red Arrows jet last year. | NW

What else is on?

As well as the action in the air, there will be an Air Show Village located on the Toweer Festival Headland.

Open between 10am-6pm, expect a range of stalls, attractions and food concessions.

Where can I park?

The Blackpool Air Show is expected to be very busy so you’re best getting down early.

Blackpool Council runs various car parks that you can use.

Take a look at your options here.

What has been said about the Blackpool Air Show?

Teasing the upcoming event, Blackpool Council wrote: “Get ready for an action-packed weekend as Blackpool Air Show returns with a stellar line up!

“An iconic event loved by many in our town- grab your friends & family and join the fun!”

There are so many gallery’s from last year’s Blackpool Air Show to look at if you fancy a taster: here’s just one from day one and another from day two to get you started.