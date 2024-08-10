The Blackpool Air Show is back once again, with the two day event promising a full line-up of amazing flying machines and some of the country’s most talented pilots.
On day one, attendees were first treated to a display by the Red Arrows before a whole host of fan favourites took the skys, meanwhile back on the ground an Air Village was in full swing.
Below are a selection of photos taken by our reporter Luke Patrick.
Take a look at 15 fabulous pictures from the first day | NW
Crowds gather a Red Arrow jet | NW
Anyone could get up close to the Red Arrows jet | NW
The jet provided entertainment in between air shows | NW
The Red Arrows display next to Blackpol Tower | submit
Crowds gathered to watch the displays | NW
