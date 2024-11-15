Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nine groups of volunteers based in Lancashire have been honoured with The King’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK.

Nine groups from across Lancashire are amongst the 281 charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups in the UK to receive The King’s Award for Voluntary Service this year.

Lancashire award winners this year are wonderfully diverse say organisers, they include volunteer groups from across the county, including a Country Park Group in Rossendale focused on improving the environment, health and wellbeing of residents and volunteers in their local community; an organisation in Fleetwood enabling free access to the beach and foreshore, previously denied to those with disabilities and a community first aid group from Chorley offering high quality, affordable first aid and training focused on events, community safety and well-being.

What is The King’s Award for Voluntary Service?

Created in 2002 to celebrate The late Queen's Golden Jubilee, The King’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by volunteer groups.

Their work, along with others from across the UK, reminds us of all the ways in which fantastic volunteers are contributing to their local communities and working to make life better for those around them.

The number of nominations remains high year on year, showing that the voluntary sector is thriving and full of innovative ideas to make life better for those around them.

King Charles III has given The King's Award for Voluntary Service to nine groups in Lancashire. Credit: Getty | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Who were the winners in Lancashire?

1) Building Bridges in Burnley: An interfaith group promoting harmony through conversations and shared understanding across all Faiths and none.

2) Care for Cleveleys: Improving Civic Pride, enhancing and maintaining Cleveleys for businesses, residents and visitors.

3) Chorley's Angels First Aid Community Group: High quality, affordable First Aid and training focused on events, community safety and well-being.

4) Fleetwood Beach Wheelchairs: Enabling free access to the beach and foreshore, previously denied to those with disabilities.

5) Padiham on Parade:Padiham, showing pride in its community, in its town and in the armed forces.

6) Poulton-le-Fylde Community Hall: Saving and maintaining the hall as a communal space bringing the entire community together.

7) Stacksteads Country Park Group, Bacup: A community focused group improving the environment, health and wellbeing of residents and volunteers.

8) Stubbylee Community Greenhouses, Bacup: Creating a holistic environment for individuals which encourages re-building of self-confidence and well-being.

9) St George's Scout Group, Blackburn: Offering a wide range of outdoor activities to communities in deprived areas of the county.

What did the Lancashire winners receive?

Each of the nine groups will receive a certificate signed by HM The King and an exclusive commemorative crystal, presented by the Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, Mrs Amanda Parker, at an award ceremony which will be held at County Hall in Preston.

Furthermore, two volunteers from each of the Groups will be invited to attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in 2025, along with other recipients of this year’s Award.

What has been said about their achievemnts?

Mrs Parker said: “I am delighted that our nine winners of The King’s Award for Voluntary Service have been recognised in this way; during our assessment visits, we were very impressed by their achievements and commitment to their communities. In Lancashire we are very fortunate to have such a vibrant voluntary sector and I very much hope that we will see more excellent groups recommended for the Award in the future. I know that the people of Lancashire will look at the brilliant and essential work that voluntary groups and charities have been doing and will feel encouraged to make a nomination.”

How can I nominate for next year?

The window for Nominations for the 2025 Awards opened on 1 September and will close on 1 December next.

Any group of three or more people that has participated in voluntary work for more than three years can be nominated for the award.

More information on the recipients and the Award and full details how to nominate can be found at:https://kavs.dcms.gov.uk/