The 21 best barbers in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre according to you

Take a look at the best barbers in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre according to the people that live there…

By Aimee Seddon
Published 28th Feb 2024, 09:32 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 09:33 GMT

Last week, we asked the Blackpool Gazette readers for the best hair salons across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre, off the back of a story which highlighted the strain the hair salon industry currently finds itself in.

Over the weekend we have turned our attention to the many barbers across the area, asking our readers again for their recommendations and nearly 200 of you replied.

So take a look below at the best barbers across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre according to our readers as we have collected all the business that were mentioned more than once.

The best barbers in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre according to the Gazette's readers. Credit: Dmitry Zvolskiy on Pexels

1. Best barbers in Blackpool, Fylde & Wyre

The best barbers in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre according to the Gazette's readers. Credit: Dmitry Zvolskiy on Pexels Photo: Dmitry Zvolskiy on Pexels

111 Topping St, Blackpool FY1 3AA (31 mentions)

2. Alistair's Barber and Hair Studio

111 Topping St, Blackpool FY1 3AA (31 mentions)

2 Newhouse Rd, Blackpool FY4 4BY (10 mentions)

3. Bearded Fool Barbering

2 Newhouse Rd, Blackpool FY4 4BY (10 mentions)

92 Red Bank Rd, Blackpool FY2 9DZ (nine mentions)

4. Gazza's Chop Shop gents barbering

92 Red Bank Rd, Blackpool FY2 9DZ (nine mentions)

4 Cleveleys Ave, Cleveleys, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 2UH (eight mentions)

5. Savages Barber Lounge

4 Cleveleys Ave, Cleveleys, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 2UH (eight mentions)

25 Clifton St, Blackpool FY1 1JD (four mentions)

6. PAOLO'S Hair Designers

25 Clifton St, Blackpool FY1 1JD (four mentions)

