The 21 best barbers in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre according to you

Last week, we asked the Blackpool Gazette readers for the best hair salons across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre, off the back of a story which highlighted the strain the hair salon industry currently finds itself in.
Over the weekend we have turned our attention to the many barbers across the area, asking our readers again for their recommendations and nearly 200 of you replied.
So take a look below at the best barbers across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre according to our readers as we have collected all the business that were mentioned more than once.