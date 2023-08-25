The 16th Annual UDO World Street Dance Championships are being held in Blackpool’s Winter Gardens and will continue over the weekend.

Returning to its original home, this four-day event is not just a competition – it's a celebration of street dance and hip-hop culture, drawing talent and spectators from 35 countries worldwide.

With over 320 teams vying for the championship title, the UDO World Street Dance Championships remains the pinnacle of the annual Street Dance and Hip Hop dance Competition Calendar.

The event, in its grandeur, expects a footfall of over 8,000 attendees spanning the five days.

The UDO World Street Dance Championships 2023 have kicked off in Blackpool. Picture: Andrew Perkins Photography

Highlighting the event's importance, the UDO offers £10,000 to the ultimate advanced winner, a reward that underscores the immense talent and dedication these dancers bring to the stage.

The championships are distinguished by a diverse set of categories, including solos, duos, battles in varied styles, and team performances, catering to a wide range of age groups.

Simon Dibley, Chief Executive Officer of the UDO said: “Street dance is more than just movement; it's a language that transcends borders, expressing our shared human experiences.

Impressive dancers are taking part in the UDO World Street Dance Championships in Blackpool. Picture: Andrew Perkins Photography

"At UDO, we’re honoured to bring together the world's best talents in Blackpool, a place steeped in dance heritage.

"This championship not only showcases skill and passion but also cements our commitment to nurturing the next generation of dancers. Let the rhythm of unity and determination resonate throughout this iconic venue.”

As a hub of cultural and entertainment events, Blackpool reaps significant socio-economic benefits from hosting such a prestigious event.

It brings together not only the global dance community but also boosts tourism and local business, showcasing Blackpool as a central venue for world-class events.

Michael Williams, Managing Director of Winter Gardens Blackpool said: "The vibrancy and energy of street dance align perfectly with Blackpool's legacy as an entertainment hub.

"Hosting the UDO World Street Dance Championships is more than an event; it's a testament to our town's enduring spirit of celebration and creativity. “We're proud to shine the spotlight on global talents and welcome the world to our doorstep for a dance spectacle like no other."