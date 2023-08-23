Hickory’s Smokehouse – a new American-style BBQ restarant – will open its doors in Thornton next month.

The popular restaurant chain has taken over the Iron Horse pub in Fleetwood Road North and will officially open on Monday, September 25.

Specialising in authentic, Southern-style food and drink, Hickory’s is now taking online bookings – you can book a table here.

Work has been taking place to transform the former Greene King pub into a Hickory’s since the Iron Horse closed earlier this year.

Hickory's Smokehouse in Fleetwood Road North, Thornton will officially open on Monday, September 25. (Picture by Hickory's)

There’s been a buzz of excitement for the opening of Hickory’s – the first on the Fylde Coast – since it was announced the chain would be taking over the Iron Horse in March.

The renovation of the former pub is nearing completion, with the finishing touches expected to be completed in the next couple of weeks.

It’s the second Hickory’s to open in Lancashire and will save diners on the Fylde Coast from having to travel 22 miles to the nearest branch in Hutton near Preston.

What can we look forward to?

The renovation of the former Iron Horse pub into a Hickory's Smokehouse is nearing completion and an opening date has been set for Monday, September 25. (Picture by Hickory's Smokehouse)

Specialising in authentic, Southern inspired food and drink, diners can expect a menu packed full of the flavours of the Deep South, with classic smokehouse dishes such as Memphis ribs, Texas-style brisket and BBQ pulled pork shipped in from the US.

Other menu favourites include the corn dogs, jumbo wings, chicken fried waffle, 12oz cowboy steak and super-stacked burgers.