It’s substantially less than the £8,000 raised last year, which was in turn down on the £12,000 total in 2020, but the charity, which relies entirely on voluntary contributions, has still hailed it a great success.

It says it is grateful for the support from the scores of people of all ages who took part – and that the differential is understandable in the current economic climate.

Digby Moulden, chairman of the Lytham St Annes RNLI fund-raising branch, said: "Thank you as always to all the community and the groups who have helped to make Leg It a great success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lytham farmer and TV presenter Tom Pemberton set off Leg It for the Lifeboats for 2022 on May 1

"It has been a wonderful response given the financial situation. Everybody's kind donations to the RNLI Lytham St Annes Lifeboat Station help the charity save lives at sea."

A Lytham St Annes RNLI spokesman added: “Many people are facing tough times financially and it is bound to follow that the money they can find to donate to charitable causes is lower.

"Everyone is feeling the pinch, and while the support was still very strong, it’s understandable that the amount given through sponsorship was lower in the current circumstances. Everyone is feeling the pinch.”

Graham Schofield tackled the run with his dog Toby

Leg It For the Lifeboats is still the local RNLI’s biggest fund-raiser of the year and the amount generated is still notably higher than when the event was staged annually on a Sunday morning up to 2019.

When the Covid pandemic and lockdown struck, supporters were invited to cover the 3.5mile-course between the Lytham and St Annes boathouses over a month to give them the chance to take part at their chosen time rather than on a single morning.