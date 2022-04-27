Tom Pemberton, the Lytham farmer who is now the host of BBC TV’s The Fast and the Farmer-ish game show will be first away on Sunday, May 1, in the run between the Lytham and St Annes boathouses which Lytham St Annes RNLI officials hope asmany people as possible will tackle over the coming weeks.

Last year – the second time Leg It For the Lifeboats had been switched to a month-long effort rather than a single morning, a change prompted by the pandemic – £9,000 was raised for the local RNLI coffers as hundreds of people of all ages took part over the course of a month.

The three and a half mile distance along the seafront isn’t just for runners - walkers, with dogs or without, cyclists, pushchair pushers or wheelchair users are all very welcome to tackle it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Pemberton (centre) shapes up for Leg It For the Lifeboats with Lytham St Annes RNLI volunteers

"The format has proved a big success over the last couple of year and we hope there will be plenty of support again this time,” said Lytham St AnnesRNLI spokesman David Forshaw.

"Participants can choose when it is most convenient for themselves throughout the month of May and travel the distance betw en the two boathouses in either direction.

" The idea of the run is to give all participants a pleasant day out as well as to raise money for the Sea Charity’s Lytham St Annes Station’s funds to help save lives at sea.

Lytham St Annes RNLI mascot Stormy Stan will be making an appearance at the Leg It For the Lifeboat launch and throughout the month-long event

"It is hoped a donation will be made by each participant towards this as the RNLI is reliant on voluntary donations.

“We are delighted that Tom is starting off proceedings at 11am on Sunday, when there will also be a lifeboat crew presence including Stormy Stan, the RNLI official mascot. The Pemberton family has long been supporters of Lytham St Annes RNLI.”

Over the month, Leg It For The Lifeboats will again feature a number of themed weekends, although normal participation on those days is always welcomed.

The themes include: May 7 and 8 – Wheelie weekend/ Roll with it – Bikes, pushchairs, strollers, skates, wheelchairs all encouraged; May 14 and 15 – Doggie weekend; May 21 and 22 – Fancy dress weekend; May 28 and 29 – Family Focus.

Commemorative 2022 T shirts are available to buy at £10 each, child £8, from the station’s two souvenir shops on Central Beach, Lytham and South Promenade, St Annes as well as from Ansdell Post Office and Pemberton’s Farm Shop, Lytham. All profits will go to help the lifesaving service.

There’s no need to register for the Run. All that is required is that participants take some photographs at the start and finish and share them at @LythamStAnnesRnliPage on Facebook.