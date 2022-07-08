As a music teacher, Pauline Walton developed the musical talent of hundreds of children over many years and among the schools she taught at was Blackpool’s Highfurlong four decades and more ago.Now it is back at the school in Blackpool Old Road, delighting present-day pupils as a donation from Pauline’s daughter Judy Stafford – after a chance conversation in a pub 40-odd miles away.

“As well as teaching individual piano lessons to both children and adults and teaching music in different schools in the area, mum was a well known accompanist for solo singers and choirs,” explained Judy, who grew up on the Fylde coast but now lives in Oldham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highfurlong pupils having a great time at the piano

“She was involved in Lytham St Annes Choral society for many years and also spent 25 years as a choir mistress at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church St Annes until she died in 2004.“I received her piano after my father died in 2010“We were moving house last year and I wanted to ensure the piano could go somewhere it could be enjoyed.“A chance conversation (in the pub) when my husband was with friends, mentioned a possibility of someone who may be interested.

"In due course, I learned it was a teacher at Highfurlong school in Blackpool. “Mum taught there for a few years over 40 years ago. I remember visiting when Peters and Lee opened the summer fete.“The piano is now in school and it is wonderful that the pupils there are able to enjoy it.”

Highfurlong School was contacted for comment.

Pauline Walton taught at Highfurlong School more than 40 years ago