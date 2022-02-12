School show alive and kicking at Blackpool Grand Theatre

As part of the Schools Alive project, they performed brilliant show routines from Matilda to Mary Poppins, the Jersey Boys to Grease, for four packed nights at Blackpool Grand Theatre.
Blackpool Music Service has presented this event for 19 years and music adviser Andrew White said: "We have fabulous venues in Blackpool and our children, teachers and schools have made a very special effort to make this event possible.
"Our children’s enthusiasm and talent has been fully applauded by all who have seen these fabulous shows."
Page 1 of 2