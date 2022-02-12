School show alive and kicking at Blackpool Grand Theatre

As part of the Schools Alive project, they performed brilliant show routines from Matilda to Mary Poppins, the Jersey Boys to Grease, for four packed nights at Blackpool Grand Theatre.

Blackpool Music Service has presented this event for 19 years and music adviser Andrew White said: "We have fabulous venues in Blackpool and our children, teachers and schools have made a very special effort to make this event possible.

"Our children’s enthusiasm and talent has been fully applauded by all who have seen these fabulous shows."

1. Pupils were spot on with their show routines, which enthralled audiences at the Grand Theatre for four nights Photo Sales

2. Westminster Primary Academy showed their happy feel during the Schools Alive show at Blackpool Grand Theatre Photo Sales

3. South Shore Academy take to the stage during the Schools Alive spectacular Photo Sales

4. The Schools Alive production included a show-stopper from Anchorsholme Primary Academy Photo Sales