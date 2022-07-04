Scores of riders were set to take to the streets and countryside starting and ending at The Taps pub in Lytham on Sunday, July 3, for the 22nd annual Taps ride.

As recently as last Tuesday, organisers issued a message on social media thanking sponsors, raffle donators and volunteers and added: “The weather looks great for Sunday.”

But on Saturday morning, just 24 hours before the event was due to start, a further message was issued, saying: “We are very sorry, but due to unforeseen circumstances the Taps 30 bike ride is being postponed on Sunday. A new date will be released shortly.”

Taps landlord Steve Norris sets off a previous Taps 30 Bike Ride

Organiser Danny Kirkman said the decision had ben taken in conjunction with The Taps after it was felt asking staff to come in early on Sunday to man the pub for the events there related to the ride would potentially be a problem after a very busy few days during the first half of this year’s biggest-ever Lytham Festival.

"It was just felt it was asking too much and wouldn’t be fair at such a busy time,” said Danny. “With hindsight, probably we should have changed the date earlier but it was thought we could go ahead on what has been our regular weekend over the years although we were clashing with the Festival for the first time.

"We are sorry for the short notice and especially to anyone who was particularly inconvenienced but we felt it was the right decision in the circumstances and it was generally taken very well.

"We are liaising with The Taps over a new date, either later this month or a little later and we’ll let everyone know as soon as possible.”

More than 100 riders were expected for the event, with a choice of 30- or 15-mile courses, and main beneficiary again the Rosemere Cancer Foundation for which the ride has raised tens of thousands of pounds over the years.