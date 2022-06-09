Scores of riders are set to take to the streets and countryside for the 22nd annual Taps 30 bike ride, with a choice of 30- or 15-mile courses, beginning and ending at The Taps pub in Henry Street, Lytham.

Main beneficiary will again be the Rosemere Cancer Foundation for which the ride has raised tens of thousands of pounds over the years.

Organiser Danny Kirkman said: “It’s a great cause which we are proud to support and we aim to help out others from the proceeds too.

Taps landlord Steve Norris signals the start of a previous Taps 30 Bike Ride

“We’ll be taking entries on the day and riders of any experience or ability are welcome.

“Under-16s must be accompanied and we’d be delighted to see them.

“The aim is to make it a memorable day for everyone - a good ride and the opportunity to support a great cause via donations.”

Rosemere’s chief officer Dan Hill said: “Over the years, we have received more than £60,000 from the ride’s organisers.

“Of this, just over £9,000 went to support our 20th Anniversary Appeal to equip our regional specialist cancer centre in Preston with the world’s most advanced robotic surgical system and also to fund a cancer clinical trials co-ordinator.

“We are very grateful and proud to be associated with the event.”

The ride is due to start at 10.30am, with registration at The Taps from 9.30.