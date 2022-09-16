Phil Walters, 67, of Cross Street, has produced hundreds of abstract paintings over the years, working with brilliantly rich colours in oil and acrylic.

He always dreamed of staging exhibitions and selling prints of his work.

Sadly, Phil is seriously ill now with invasive cancer and on bad days he is unable to leave the house and no longer paints.

Carolyn Sillis with Phil Walters with Phil's exhibition at Fleetwood Market

But the father-of-three, who has had a long association with St Peter’s Church in Fleetwood including 14 years as verger, is delighted that some of his works have finally gone on display.

They are currently being exhibited in the art display gallery at Fleetwood Market.

The exhibition has been possible thanks to another Fleetwood artist, Carolyn Sillis, whose own work was booked for the showcase but who has donated her paid-for allocation to Phil for the next four weeks.

Phil Walters with some of the paintings at his home

Phil said: “It’s great that people can get to see some of my paintings like this, thanks to Carolyn.

"It doesn’t even bother me if people say they’re just a load of blobs of paint, the point is they can be seen and people can have an opinion on them.

"I’ve painted so many over the years, the problem has always been doing something to get them out there, I’ve never been good at that.”

He added: “I don’t know how long I’ve got left – in February I was told I had a few weeks. I’ve just got to make the most of it.”

Phil Walters mowing the grass at St Peter's Church back in 2015

Phil says 50 per cent of any money made from sales of his painting will go to one of the causes St Peter’s Church has supported, the South African-based Mosa Maria charity, which helps AIDS sufferers in the country.

Carolyn, 51, is one of 10 resident artists based at the Market House Studios, a creative art hub based above the market which allows them to rent a studio base from Wyre Council.