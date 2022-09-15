‘Royalists’ Zoe Sarah Neil and Dale Dodwell will spend this Saturday inking Queen Elizabeth memorial tattoos at their new ‘Ext-INK-tion’ studio on Lytham Road.

The tattoo artists were both devastated by the Queen’s passing, and wanted to help people create lasting memories of the monarch.

Zoe Sarah Neil, 30, said: “It’s been a sad loss for the whole country. She’s all we’ve ever known and we’re all royalists here.”

A new tattoo studio on Lytham Road will be doing Queen Elizabeth tattoo designs and donataing some of the proceeds to charity. Pitcured are Katy Shaw and Zoe Neil from Ext-INK-tion.

Zoe and her partner, Dale Dodwell, opened Ext-INK-tion studio, on Lytham Road, three weeks ago.

The couple had been thinking of ways to get people through the door, but really wanted to do something to honour Queen Elizabeth.

Zoe added: “It’s a time of great change for the country but we have to remember what a great service she’s done through all the years. It’s sad, but a great time to reflect and celebrate her legacy.

"I think we all need to take some time to remember what she’s done for us all.”

Customers can pick from a few designs, ranging from a very simple “E|R” lettering for £20 - to large portraits.

They have one client booked in for a tattoo of Her Majesty with Paddington Bear and a marmalade sandwich.

And there are colour designs too – including a lion in Union Jack colours.

Pictured are Katy Shaw, Dale Dodwell and Zoe Neil from Ext-INK-tion on Lytham Road

Zoe added: "People are welcome to bring their own designs too, as long as it is queen related. We’ve had three bookings, but it’s advertised as a walk-in day. The three of us will be in the studio Saturday to do them as and when someone wants one.”

They also have an apprentice, Katy Shaw, who is training with the two experienced artists and will be assisting on the day.

And 20% of earnings on the memorial day will go to help homeless charities in Blackpool.

Zoe used to work at Skin Images, and Mr Jinks Ink, before starting the new venture.

Tattoo artist Zoe Neil prepares a client for new ink at her studio on Lytham Road

Dale previously owned Monsters Ink’d – an award winning studio on Cookson Street, which has been demolished.