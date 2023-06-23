Take Your Cat to Work Day: 21 pictures of your feline friends helping you out at work
With a lot of workers still not back in the office, or only in the office part time, take your cat to work day this week was pretty simple.
By Jon Peake
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 17:55 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 15:40 BST
So when we asked on our Facebook page for pictures of your feline friends at work with you on national take your cat to work day on Monday, we got plenty of WFH cats.
Here’s a selection of your pictures.
