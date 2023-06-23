News you can trust since 1873
Take Your Cat to Work Day: 21 pictures of your feline friends helping you out at work

With a lot of workers still not back in the office, or only in the office part time, take your cat to work day this week was pretty simple.
By Jon Peake
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 17:55 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 15:40 BST

So when we asked on our Facebook page for pictures of your feline friends at work with you on national take your cat to work day on Monday, we got plenty of WFH cats.

Here’s a selection of your pictures.

From Helen Jennifer

1. Take your cat to work day

From Helen Jennifer Photo: FB

From Helen Byfield - Luna keeping control of my TV remote!

2. Take your cat to work day

From Helen Byfield - Luna keeping control of my TV remote! Photo: FB

From Kerry Sear - Just a mumma and her babies with me in my office today

3. Take your cat to work day

From Kerry Sear - Just a mumma and her babies with me in my office today Photo: FB

From Marie Dixon - My cat would have headed straight for the bosses chair!

4. Take your cat to work day

From Marie Dixon - My cat would have headed straight for the bosses chair! Photo: FB

From Suella Catterson - Working from home. My cat helping out where he can

5. Take your cat to work day

From Suella Catterson - Working from home. My cat helping out where he can Photo: FB

From Lisa Prance - Winnie, concentrating harder than I am!

6. Take your cat to work day

From Lisa Prance - Winnie, concentrating harder than I am! Photo: FB

From Mel Levingston - We lost Tilly in the new year, but she was my favourite work colleague during lockdown

7. Take your cat to work day

From Mel Levingston - We lost Tilly in the new year, but she was my favourite work colleague during lockdown Photo: FB

From Carolyn Keenan

8. Take your cat to work day

From Carolyn Keenan Photo: FB

