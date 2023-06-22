The Pleasure Beach beat off some stiff competition in the Tripadvisor Traveller’s Choice Best of the Best ‘Things to Do’ Awards 2023.

It ranked higher than Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris, Alton Towers and Legoland California.

Analysing 12-months of Tripadvisor reviews from millions of travellers across the globe, the awards are a definite guide to the very best activities and excursions this year – from bookable tours and experiences to top attractions to visit along the way.

According to Tripadvisor’s most recent Seasonal Travel Index, almost a third (28%) of travellers are motivated by the opportunity to experience something new and just under half (44%) want to make memories with family and friends on holiday. With experiential travel taking centre stage, Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best “Things to Do” is an essential guide for travellers looking to do something a bit different on their next trip.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach climbed six places to be named 8th best amusement park in the world, followed closely by The Milky Way Adventure Park in Clovelly, Devon, which comes in at No10. Alton Towers Resort and Drayton Manor Theme Park also made the global list, coming in at No12 and No20 respectively.

Among the top 10 attractions in the world are the Colosseum in Rome, the Empire State Building in New York and the Basilica de la Sagrada Familia in Barcelona.

In the UK, the Tower of London, Edinburgh Castle and The Roman Baths in Bath were amongst the top 10 attractions.

Thrill-seekers at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Kate Urquhart, General Manager, Experiences at Tripadvisor, said: “Experiences turn travellers into adventurers, connecting them with the local community and giving them unforgettable stories for years to come.

"With more than 300,000 bookable experiences in over 250,000 destinations worldwide, Tripadvisor helps people access the best things to do globally, and we’re committed to expanding that number of tours and attractions across every destination.

"These awards are a testament to the businesses dedicated to ensuring the Tripadvisor community enjoys the most memorable trips, and we’re grateful to everyone who took the time to share their reviews and help fellow travellers plan their next escape.”