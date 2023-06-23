News you can trust since 1873
Taco Bell customers say they have 'waited a long time' for the new Blackpool restaurant and drive-thru on Rigby Road

We visited the new Taco Bell on Rigby Road to ask diners what they think of the Mexican-inspired restaurant and drive-thru in Blackpool.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 16:14 BST- 1 min read

The US fast-food chain opened its brand new drive-thru on Thursday (June 22), near the junction with Central Drive.

One customer told Blackpool Gazette: I’ve been to ones in Manchester and America. I’ve waited a long time for it to come here.”

Carrying a paper bag filled with ‘a bit of everything, just to try it’, he added: “I feel like I’m going to get very big, very quickly.”

Customers react to Taco Bell in BlackpoolCustomers react to Taco Bell in Blackpool
New Taco Bell opens in Blackpool

The colourful restaurant will be serving up its Mexican-inspired tacos and quesadillas seven days a week from 10.30am to 11pm.

Another take-away customer said: “I’ve bought the burrito, seasoned fries, and a crispy chicken wrap, for three people. I’m excited to try the hot sauce.”

Taco Bell serves Mexican-style tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos, crispy chicken and spicy fries, and desserts such as churros with caramel dip.

Inside the new Taco BellInside the new Taco Bell
You can view the full menu here.

