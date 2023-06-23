The US fast-food chain opened its brand new drive-thru on Thursday (June 22), near the junction with Central Drive.

One customer told Blackpool Gazette: I’ve been to ones in Manchester and America. I’ve waited a long time for it to come here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrying a paper bag filled with ‘a bit of everything, just to try it’, he added: “I feel like I’m going to get very big, very quickly.”

Customers react to Taco Bell in Blackpool

The colourful restaurant will be serving up its Mexican-inspired tacos and quesadillas seven days a week from 10.30am to 11pm.

Another take-away customer said: “I’ve bought the burrito, seasoned fries, and a crispy chicken wrap, for three people. I’m excited to try the hot sauce.”

Taco Bell serves Mexican-style tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos, crispy chicken and spicy fries, and desserts such as churros with caramel dip.

Inside the new Taco Bell