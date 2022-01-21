Super charity effort gives a warm feeling to the Fylde coast's needy

The local efforts towards the Wrap Up Lancashire campaign to provide donated outerwear to those in need yielded some 4,000 coats and more than 1,000 other items of including hats, scarves and gloves.

Local sports clubs as well as Booths stores and the YMCA acted as collection points for the items donated by the public, which were taken to a storage room provided by Fylde Council.

There, they were sanitised, sorted and distributed to more than 20 local charities and on to hundreds of worthy recipients across the Fylde coast.

The Rotary team in Lytham have been busy sorting and distributing the donated items of warm clothing

“It was by the members of Totally Rotary who were supported by members of Rotary Lytham plus volunteers from the local community.

“From small beginnings in 2018, Totally Rotary has grown in membership and not content with Wrap Up, Totally Rotary have also been busy producing a high-quality calendar for 2022, all of which were quickly snapped up at several outlets. “After deducting production costs, more than £2,000 was donated to Rotary Lytham towards the cost of a planned ‘Rise against Hunger’ meal packing day later in the year.

“The objective will be to pack 30,000 meals to help alleviate food hunger in Kenya.

