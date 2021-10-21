Dig out those coats to help keep Fylde's vulnerable warm this winter

The Wrap Up Project first started in London, but now has spread across the country with Rotary Clubs involved nationwide.

In South Fylde, the baton is being carried by Totally Rotary which is a satellite group of Lytham Rotary and which first got involved two years ago when the appeal was first held locally and yielded more than 1,000 garments.

Rotary volunteers sifting through coats collected in Lytham in 2019.

With invaluable support of premises from Lytham firm Gillett Environmental to sort and store the items, the coats for men, women and children were distributed to local homeless charities, women’s refuges, Home-Start and many others causes.

“We hope people will check their understairs cupboards, coat racks, shed and garage and pass any items on,” said Totally Rotary spokesman Christine Bentley.

Clean unwanted coats can be left up to November 10 as a variety of Fylde locations, including: AFC Fylde, Mill Farm, Wesham; Booths supermarkets, Lytham and St Annes; YMCA Gyms in Lytham and St Annes; YMCA Pool, St Annes; St Annes town hall; St Annes Cricket Club; Lytham Hall; Lytham Tennis Club; No 4 The Salon, Fernbank Surgery, Hope Church, Green Drive Golf Club, all Lytham; Manhattan Barbers, The Well Church, both Ansdell; Holy Family Primary School, Warton; Wrea Green Institute and the Washington Group, Blackpool.

