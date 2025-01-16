Sue and Noel Radford left "streaming" tears as they recount tragic loss of son

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The parents of the UK’s largest family - the Morecambe based Radfords - have had to recount the trauma of losing one of their children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Radford family are well known as the UK’s largest family with the two parents - married couple Sue and Noel- having 22 children.

Having also starred in four documentaries since 2012- the latest still airing on Channel 5 now - the family have been very open over the years about the highs and lows of having such a large brood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week in particular, Sue and Noel, who also have ten grandchildren, have opened up about one of their biggest lows- suffering the loss of one of their children.

Their joint Instagram account, @theradfordfamily, posted a story this week picturing the first page of Chapter 9 of their latest book ‘Making Life About’ which is titled ‘In memory of Alfie’ and is all about their stillborn son who was born in 2014.

Sue and Noel Radford sadly lost a stillborn son called Alfie 11 years ago. Credit: @theradfordfamily on Instagram | @theradfordfamily on Instagram

What did their Instagram story say?

The subtitle of the chapter reveals that the couple sadly lost their baby boy when Sue was just six months pregnant as it reads “Alfie Thomas

“Stillborn July 6, 2014

“Due date November 11“

The chapter then starts from Sue’s perspective with the 59-year-old admitting that whilst “scans all the way through” her pregnancy showed everything was fine, she knew that something was notright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue wrote: “From finding out I was pregnant with Alfie, I think I always knew we were never going to take him home. I just knew. It was so odd, because I’d never felt like that during any of my other pregnancies. But with Alfie, I somehow knew I wasn't going to take him home. Then, probably about three days prior to losing him, I just felt like he was slipping away because his movements were slowing down.”

“It began with my instincts and then, towards the end, it was little physical things I could feel - and I just knew that something really wasn't right.”

In over-lay text on the image of the Sunday Times bestelling book, Sue then wrote: “I don’t think I’m going to be able to read this without tears [crying emoji] streaming [a different crying emoji]”

Read More Coleen Nolan leads tributes to sister Linda Nolan as she loses long term cancer battle

Why are the couple reliving this trauma?

As implied by the first Instagram story’s overlay, the couple were having to read back through the chapter as they are currently in the process of recording the audiobook version of ‘Making Life Count’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Radfords followed up their first Instagram story with a video of Sue sitting in a recording studio as she proceeded to read the book outloud.

The caption of this story said: “Tdsy [sic] has been a hard recording day I ahd to stop a lot getting through Alfie’s chapter”

In a third story, the Radfords then wrote: “ Lots of you asking when the audiobook will be out you can preorder here also the paperback is out next month.”

Today does however mark the last day that the couple have to relive their memories from the book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In yet another Instagram story, posted today, Sue shared an image of a delicious looking pasta dish with over-lay text which read: “Last day recording the audobook I just said to Noel I’ll miss our date lunches together think it’s the most time we’ve spent together in ages [sic]”.

You can find the physical version of ‘the Radfords: Making Life Count’ at all major booksellers.