The 60 cover venue is being opened on Clifton Street by Olive Tree Brasserie owner, Dean Wilson.

The new brunch to bar spot, Apricot, will open in May with a team of 15.

A casual, modern venue with beachy vibes - opening early and closing late, Apricot will be the perfect spot for all plans.

New eatery and bar, Apricot, is to open in Lytham in May

It will serve breakfast and brunch dishes from eggs benny, pancakes and smoothie bowls to toasted sandwiches, burgers and chef specials.

And these dishes will be followed by an evening menu featuring flatbreads and sharing boards.

By night, Apricot will open late to offer cocktails, wine, premium spirits and more.

Dean Wilson during work at one of his previous restaurants

A venue for guests to eat in, take out, stay all day and come back for evening drinks.

Apricot will also source local ingredients, be sustainable and vegan/veggie friendly.

Business man and young entrepreneur, Dean Wilson currently operates three successful restaurants across the North West – Olive Tree Brasserie Lytham, Stockton Heath and Chester.

Dean, 37, said; “We have been waiting for the right site to come along, and Clifton Street is perfect for our first Apricot.

"Lytham is crying out for a cool venue serving brunch dishes through the day and a place for casual drinks in the evening.

"We already have a strong, passionate and experience management team with excellent organisational structure.