News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
4 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
4 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
4 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
4 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
4 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns

Stylish new brunch to bar hot spot - Apricot - opening in Lytham next month

A stylish new bar offering light meals during the day and drinks at night is set to open in the heart of Lytham.

By Richard Hunt
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 15:33 BST

The 60 cover venue is being opened on Clifton Street by Olive Tree Brasserie owner, Dean Wilson.

The new brunch to bar spot, Apricot, will open in May with a team of 15.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A casual, modern venue with beachy vibes - opening early and closing late, Apricot will be the perfect spot for all plans.

New eatery and bar, Apricot, is to open in Lytham in MayNew eatery and bar, Apricot, is to open in Lytham in May
New eatery and bar, Apricot, is to open in Lytham in May
Most Popular
Read More
First look at new rooms as Hampton by Hilton set to open Blackpool extension

It will serve breakfast and brunch dishes from eggs benny, pancakes and smoothie bowls to toasted sandwiches, burgers and chef specials.

Hide Ad

And these dishes will be followed by an evening menu featuring flatbreads and sharing boards.

Hide Ad

By night, Apricot will open late to offer cocktails, wine, premium spirits and more.

Dean Wilson during work at one of his previous restaurantsDean Wilson during work at one of his previous restaurants
Dean Wilson during work at one of his previous restaurants

A venue for guests to eat in, take out, stay all day and come back for evening drinks.

Hide Ad

Apricot will also source local ingredients, be sustainable and vegan/veggie friendly.

Business man and young entrepreneur, Dean Wilson currently operates three successful restaurants across the North West – Olive Tree Brasserie Lytham, Stockton Heath and Chester.

Hide Ad

Dean, 37, said; “We have been waiting for the right site to come along, and Clifton Street is perfect for our first Apricot.

"Lytham is crying out for a cool venue serving brunch dishes through the day and a place for casual drinks in the evening.

Hide Ad

"We already have a strong, passionate and experience management team with excellent organisational structure.

"We just can’t wait to get the first Apricot open now!”

Related topics:Lytham