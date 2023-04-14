News you can trust since 1873
First look at new rooms as Hampton by Hilton set to open Blackpool extension

A multi-million pound extension to a Blackpool seafront hotel will open to its first guests this month (April).

By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 14th Apr 2023, 15:59 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST

Construction and fitting out at the Hampton by Hilton on South Promenade has now been completed with 74 bedrooms added to the original 130.

The extension, which doubles the footprint of the building, also provides larger kitchen and dining areas, a new ‘grab and go’ breakfast bar, more flexible meeting spaces and additional parking.

Gill Mathison, co-owner and brand director for the hotel, said: “Since we first opened our doors in 2018, the hotel has been extremely successful.

One of the new rooms at Hampton by HiltonOne of the new rooms at Hampton by Hilton
“This is a testament to our outstanding team and the quality of the Hampton by Hilton brand.

“We believe that our investment in the extension will improve the customer experience for both our leisure and business visitors alike.”

The investment will create 20 new jobs, and has been welcomed by the wider business community including nearby Blackpool Airport.

Blackpool Airport managing director Steve Peters said: “The additional rooms and facilities offer an excellent accommodation option for general aviation and corporate aircraft visitors to Blackpool Airport now and in the future, as traffic volume through the airport grows.”

New meeting roomNew meeting room
Blackpool Council supported the hotel with a £4.5m loan to the original construction phase, and approved plans for the extension in 2020.

It has since won acclaim including `Large Hotel of the Year’ in the 2022 Lancashire Tourism Awards.

Lynsey Brown, general manager said: “It’s been a successful five years for us, despite the challenges faced gobally, and we are looking forward to welcoming more guests and more team members as well as further supporting the town’s initiatives.”

Designed by Tim Groom architects, Hampton by Hilton’s extension is one of the key developments for Blackpool in 2023, along with the tramway extension, new Fraser’s store and Backlot IMAX multiplex cinema in the Houndshill Centre, all forming part of the council’s improvement strategy for the town.

One of the new rooms at Hampton by HiltonOne of the new rooms at Hampton by Hilton
Paul Mathison, co-owner of the hotel, added: “As Blackpool continues to regenerate and flourish, we are confident the newly extended hotel will continue to be at the forefront of that transformation and help attract even more visitors to this colourful seaside town.”

Hampton by Hilton on South PromenadeHampton by Hilton on South Promenade
