Stunning photos and video as Blackpool plays host to the World Fireworks Championships

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 27th Sep 2025, 11:18 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2025, 11:19 BST

It was the Blackpool illuminations with a difference last night (September 26) as the World Fireworks Championships returned to the town’s seafront.

The watching crowds were treated to wow moment after wow moment as the spectacular display lit up the night sky.

The sparkling display created a stunning backdrop for the illuminated Blackpool Tower and we’ve captured it all on camera.

Check out these spectacular photographs and video as the town’s seafront was lit up with a collidiscope of colour.

And if you missed out on the fun, another fantastic display is set to take place tonight at 8.30pm.

The World Fireworks Championships returned to Blackpool last night (September 26).

1. World Fireworks Championships

The World Fireworks Championships returned to Blackpool last night (September 26). | Dave Nelson Photo: Dave Nelson

The spectacular display over Blackpool Tower.

2. Light up the tower

The spectacular display over Blackpool Tower. | Dave Nelson Photo: Dave Nelson

A brilliant array of colours lit up the night sky.

3. Display of colour

A brilliant array of colours lit up the night sky. | Dave Nelson Photo: Dave Nelson

The display provided a stunning backdrop to the Blackpool Tower.

4. Stunning backdrop

The display provided a stunning backdrop to the Blackpool Tower. | Dave Nelson Photo: Dave Nelson

An explosion of colour against the dark night sky.

5. Explosion of colour

An explosion of colour against the dark night sky. | Dave Nelson. Photo: Dave Nelson.

Blackpool played host to the World Fireworks Championships.

6. Fitting host

Blackpool played host to the World Fireworks Championships. | Dave Nelson. Photo: Dave Nelson.

