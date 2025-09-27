The watching crowds were treated to wow moment after wow moment as the spectacular display lit up the night sky.
The sparkling display created a stunning backdrop for the illuminated Blackpool Tower and we’ve captured it all on camera.
Check out these spectacular photographs and video as the town’s seafront was lit up with a collidiscope of colour.
1. World Fireworks Championships
The World Fireworks Championships returned to Blackpool last night (September 26). | Dave Nelson Photo: Dave Nelson
2. Light up the tower
The spectacular display over Blackpool Tower. | Dave Nelson Photo: Dave Nelson
3. Display of colour
A brilliant array of colours lit up the night sky. | Dave Nelson Photo: Dave Nelson
4. Stunning backdrop
The display provided a stunning backdrop to the Blackpool Tower. | Dave Nelson Photo: Dave Nelson
5. Explosion of colour
An explosion of colour against the dark night sky. | Dave Nelson. Photo: Dave Nelson.
6. Fitting host
Blackpool played host to the World Fireworks Championships. | Dave Nelson. Photo: Dave Nelson.