The watching crowds were treated to wow moment after wow moment as the spectacular display lit up the night sky.

The sparkling display created a stunning backdrop for the illuminated Blackpool Tower and we’ve captured it all on camera.

Check out these spectacular photographs and video as the town’s seafront was lit up with a collidiscope of colour.

And if you missed out on the fun, another fantastic display is set to take place tonight at 8.30pm.

1 . World Fireworks Championships The World Fireworks Championships returned to Blackpool last night (September 26).

2 . Light up the tower The spectacular display over Blackpool Tower.

3 . Display of colour A brilliant array of colours lit up the night sky.

4 . Stunning backdrop The display provided a stunning backdrop to the Blackpool Tower.

5 . Explosion of colour An explosion of colour against the dark night sky.