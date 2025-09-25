World Fireworks Championships returns to Blackpool for 2025: Dates, times, parking and what to expect
What is the World Fireworks Championships?
The event is one of the UK’s biggest free pyrotechnic shows, bringing top international teams to Blackpool for choreographed displays set to music.
Launches take place from the beach in front of Blackpool Tower, drawing tens of thousands of spectators each night.
What’s new this year?
From 2025 to 2028, the Championship enters its “Champion of Champions” series.
Nine previous winners will return to compete for a place in the 2028 grand finale.
Expect bigger, bolder displays, enhanced effects, ambitious designs and specially crafted soundtracks.
Who is competing and when?
Three shows will take place in 2025:
- Friday, September 26 – Amir Morani Fireworks, India (2023 winners; rescheduled from September 13 due to weather)
- Saturday, September 27 – Dance of Fire, Ukraine (2019 winners)
- Saturday, October 11 – Orion, Canada (2015 winners)
Entertainment begins at 7.30pm, with fireworks starting around 8.30pm (weather permitting).
Where is it and how do I watch?
The best views are from Tower Festival Headland on the Central Promenade, between Central Pier and North Pier.
Do I need a ticket?
The event is free to attend and no ticket is required.
What can I expect to see?
Each show is a fully choreographed performance set to music.
The Promenade fills quickly, so arrive early, dress for seaside weather and plan for busy crowds when leaving.
Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “While we were disappointed to cancel the first event due to the lightning storm, public safety is always our top priority.
“We are delighted to announce a new date for Team India’s display – and with two firework displays in one weekend, and so many attractions on offer, it is the perfect excuse to make a weekend of it in Blackpool.
“We look forward to welcoming audiences to what promises to be a spectacular series of displays along our famous seafront.”
Where can I park?
Traffic delays are expected.
Blackpool Council recommends using southern car parks and the tramway, or public transport via trains and buses.
A full list of council-owned car parks can be found HERE.
How do I get there from Blackpool North railway station?
From Blackpool North railway station, the Tower Festival Headland is a ten-minute walk.
Head down Talbot Road to the Promenade, then turn left toward Blackpool Tower.
How do I get there by tram or bus?
Trams will run every 12 minutes from 6pm, with a shuttle every 24 minutes between North Station and Little Bispham.
Buses will operate on a temporary “Illuminations diversions” timetable.
Check Blackpool Transport for updates.
Friday: Dry with highs around 17C in the afteroon and 14C in the evening.
Saturday: Cloudier with rain at times, maximum 16C.