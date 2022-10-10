Professional strongman Steve Stevens, 32, who has worked in circuses and broken various world records, and judo coach and fitness trainer Ross Goodwin, 29, have both been recognised in the Blackpool Active Lives Community Awards 2022.

The annual event is run by Blackpool Council reflect and celebrates the important role that sport plays for many people of all ages within our community, from grassroots to the elite.

The awards night was staged at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool and featured nine winners in total.

Steve Stevens and Ross Goodwin with their Blackpool Active Lives Community Awards

Steve, of Mereside, received the Wilkinson Sword Award, given to an elite athlete from Blackpool ‘who has had an outstanding year of achievement in their sport’.

In June this year strongman Steve, who had already smashed a world record for bending 25 steel nails in half in 60 seconds, earned a new and equally unusual accolade for hammering eight five-inch nails into wood with his bare hands.

Steve, who has also performed as Titan when the Circus of Horrors came to Blackpool Pleasure Beach, said of his Wilkinson Sword achievement: “This award means a huge deal to me.

Steve carrying out the difficult test of strength

"I have been nominated for it in the past and have lost, so I really put my body to the test and I have worked so hard to achieve a name for myself in my sport as a strength entertainer.

"It think it recognises the value of hard work and helping others grow into the very best versions of themselves.”

Ross, from South Shore, scooped Coach of the Year at the Active Lives awards.

He already held Fylde Coach of the Year and Lancashire Coach of the Year, which were awarded to him in 2019.

Judo coach Ross Goodwin

Ross runs the Kaidokan Judo Academy, and the recently opened Rascals Children’s Professional Wrestling Academy - a natural progression from his role as professional wrestler Rossy Rascal in PCW wrestling events

He has recently been a PCW contender for the World Cruiserweight Championship.

Ross said: “I think it’s particularly important for the people in the local communities to have activities in which they can learn and grow.