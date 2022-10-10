Former Blackpool, Oxford United and Tranmere Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Thomas passes away

The shot stopper began his career with the Seasiders in 1966, having represented his home club Prescot Cables as a youngster.

He made 12 appearances before returning to Merseyside to sign for Tranmere Rovers in 1969.

Thomas also represented Oxford United, Southport and Barrow during his playing career.

He would remain on the Fylde coast after his retirement and was a well-known member of South Shore Tennis Club, where he played for 30 years.

The former footballer died in Trinity Hospice after suffering a stroke, according to John Cross, of Blackpool’s Former Players’ Association (FPA).

“Desperately sad news to report that former Pool goalie Kevin Thomas has passed away yesterday in Trinity Hospice, aged 78,” the FPA wrote.

“Kev had suffered a massive stroke earlier in the week

“Sincere condolences go to Kev's wife Judy and the family and to all Kev's many friends. R.I.P. Kev x.”

John Cross added: “Kev was a great pal of mine having worked with him in Royal Mail for 15 years or so.

“Kevin loved his family and all his friends and it was always great to be in his company.

“Kev was a great supporter of our FPA, loved the Pool and his tennis. R.I.P. my friend.”

Blackpool, meanwhile, released their own statement, writing on Twitter: “The club is saddened to learn of the passing of former goalkeeper Kevin Thomas at the age of 78.

