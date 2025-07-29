Stormzy is heading to Lancashire this summer & here's all you need to know

The iconic British rapper Stormzy is heading to Lancashire as part of brand new tour - find out all about it below.

Stormzy is hitting the road – in wax form – as Madame Tussauds brings the figure of this British icon to its world-famous Blackpool location for a limited time only.

Originally unveiled in 2021 at Madame Tussauds London, where Stormzy was introduced to his lifelike figure alongside his young nephew, the waxwork quickly became a fan favourite.

Now, as part of a special visit, it’s Blackpool’s turn to welcome the beloved musician.

When will Stormzy be in town?

Best known for smash hits like Big for Your Boots, Vossi Bop, Own It, and Shut Up, Stormzy’s figure will be stopping off in the seaside town until the end of August, giving fans the rare chance to see the star outside of his usual London home.

What does his figure wear?

Sotmrzy’s figure wears a replica of the Banksy Stab Vest that was originally created for the historic Glastonbury performance.

Madame Tussauds team was given exclusive access to the original vest, where photographs, measurements and 3D scans of both the vest itself, and Stormzy wearing it, were taken to ensure it is as close to the original article as possible.

What has been said about Stormzy’s arrival in Blackpool?

Janine Marshall, Head of Operations at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, said: “It’s no secret that Stormzy has cemented his status as a global icon in recent years. From his massive hits and commanding stage presence to his impact beyond music, his influence reaches far and wide. So we couldn’t be more excited to welcome his figure to Madame Tussauds Blackpool this summer, bringing a burst of UK talent to the Promenade.”

Where can I get tickets to see him?

Book your tickets to see Stormzy’s figure in Blackpool this summer here: https://www.madametussauds.com/blackpool/tickets-passes/

Prices start from £14 but various multi-attraction passes are also available.

News of Stormzy’s arrival also comes just a week after a global megastar was revealed as ‘coming’ to Blackpool.

The American singer Taylor Swift is the latest wax model at Madame Tussauds Blackpooland you can read all about that here.