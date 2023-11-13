Storm Debi: watch as Storm Debi hits Blackpool and huge waves brush up against the seafront
An amber weather warning for heavy rain and severe gale-force wind is in place for the whole of Lancashire from 10am until 6pm as Storm Debi hits the UK.
In the video attached to this story, you can see the effects Storm Babet has had on the waves off the Fylde Coast as they smash into the side of the promenade with force.
Storm Debi has caused much disruption across Blackpool today, for instance Blackpool Transport confirmed that they had cancelled all trams south of North Pier due to the severe weather.
As of 3:00pm, trams in Blackpool have only served stops between North Pier and Fleetwood Ferry.
Blackpool Police are also currently assisting the fire service dealing with debris in the road on the Promenade near Tower Dungeons.
A police spokesperson said: “Please can you avoid the area if possible as it is a danger to the public due to metal sheets blowing onto the front.”