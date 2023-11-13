Take a look at the scenes on Blackpool's seafront today (Monday, November 13) as Storm Debi arrived on the north west coast of Britain.

An amber weather warning for heavy rain and severe gale-force wind is in place for the whole of Lancashire from 10am until 6pm as Storm Debi hits the UK.

In the video attached to this story, you can see the effects Storm Babet has had on the waves off the Fylde Coast as they smash into the side of the promenade with force.

The scenes on Blackpool's seafront today (Monday, November 13)

Storm Debi has caused much disruption across Blackpool today, for instance Blackpool Transport confirmed that they had cancelled all trams south of North Pier due to the severe weather.

As of 3:00pm, trams in Blackpool have only served stops between North Pier and Fleetwood Ferry.

Blackpool Police are also currently assisting the fire service dealing with debris in the road on the Promenade near Tower Dungeons.