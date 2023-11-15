Storm Debi: Normal service resumes for Fleetwood to Knott End ferry after being cancelled
The Knott End to Fleetwood ferry was damaged in strong winds and heavy rain in the storm which caused major disruption in the UK on Monday.
It posted on Facebook: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused, Storm Debi has a lot to answer for."
The ferry was saved from being axed last year thanks to an £80,000 investment from Lancashire County Council and Wyre Council.
It has run since 1841 and carries more than 30,000 passengers annually.
The operator said the service which takes 10 minutes would be suspended until repairs were completed.
However announcing on the Facebook site this morning, the operator said: “The ferry is fixed and we are back sailing again, thank you for your patience.”