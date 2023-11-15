A 182-year-old ferry which was temporarily out of action after it was damaged in Storm Debi is now up and sailing again.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Knott End to Fleetwood ferry was damaged in strong winds and heavy rain in the storm which caused major disruption in the UK on Monday.

It posted on Facebook: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused, Storm Debi has a lot to answer for."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ferry was saved from being axed last year thanks to an £80,000 investment from Lancashire County Council and Wyre Council.

The Knott End to Fleetwood ferry has been left out of action after being damaged in strong winds and heavy rain by Storm Debi

It has run since 1841 and carries more than 30,000 passengers annually.

The operator said the service which takes 10 minutes would be suspended until repairs were completed.