Storm Debi destroys the front of Blackpool Tower Dungeons and blows the roof off Ma Kelly's Showboat in 70mph winds
Buildings along the prom were battered by 70mph winds, causing huge damage to two well-known businesses in Blackpool.
A huge hole has appeared in the roof at Ma Kellys Showboat, while the whole shopfront of Blackpool Tower Dungeons has been destroyed.
Drone footage has shown a birds eye view of the venue on Queen’s Promenade, where a load of bricks and slates have fallen through into the building.
Scaffolding was being erected in front of the Tower seafront attraction this morning, in front of the damaged facade.
The Met Office had issued amber and yellow weather warnings ahead of Storm Debi hitting Lancashire on Monday (November 13).
The amber level warning for wind was in place until 9:00pm.