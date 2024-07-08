Stars come out in force for Lytham Festival 2024 including Ricky Hatton, Lucy Fallon & Charlotte Dawson
Numerous celebrities, both from Lancashire and further afield, descended on Lytham Green last week for the highly anticipated Lytham Festival.
Stars that were actually captured in photos include boxing star Ricky Hatton from Stockport and Brooksie and Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney from Liverpool.
The pair, aged 45 and 53 respectively, enjoyed the music during the penultimate day of the festival which saw iconic pop band Madness headline.
Posting on Instagram, Claire said: “Briliant day here @lythamfestival with my @rickyhitmanhatton”
Blackpool born reality star Charlotte Dawson was photographed by our photographer seeing the legendary Shania Twain on Thursday night.
The 31 year-old mum of two was accompanied by her fiance, rugby player Matt Sarsfield, with the pair wearing matching leopard print outfits.
Taking to social media herself, Charlotte said: “Had an absolute ball at Shania Twain with the best belters 🥳💃🏽 thank you so much @tkmaxxuk for inviting us was amazing!! Canny believe she was in my home town Shania in chuffin lytham”
Former Coronation Street star 54-year-old Julie Hesmondhalgh from Accrington was also pictured in the crowd on the final day of the festival alongside some loved ones.
Blackpool born Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon then took to social media on Thursday to share two TikToks of herself getting ready for Shania Twain.
Showing off her final look, the 28-year-old mum of one, who was wearing funky striped trousers with a smart blazer said: “lets go girls”
Joining Lucy in the crowd for Shania Twain were also fellow Corrie stars Rebecca Ryan and her brother, Jack James Ryan.
Sharing various pictures of her time at the festival on instagram, 33-year-old Rebecca wrote: “Lytham, you have been an absolute dream as always!! I have had an amazing few days with the most amazing people!
“The best thing about being a woman is the perogative to have a little fun!! -
“✨️ LET'S GO GIRLS ✨️”
Rebecca’s brother Jack thenc commented: “Mint time x”
Moving away from the soap stars now, former Liverpool FC star Charlie Adams was also in the crowd for country icon Shania!
The 38-year-old is originally from Scotland but now lives on the Fylde Coast with his wife Sophie, who is from Poulton-le-Fylde, and he is currently the manager of Fleetwood Town FC.
