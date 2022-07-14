Love Parks week, a national event honouring local parks and the dedicated people who maintain them, begins on July 29 and will continue until August 5.

Five days of outdoor activities, including arts and crafts sessions using natural materials foraged in the park, den building, football and archery, have been announced for Stanley Park. Meanwhile, other Blackpool parks, including Cavendish, Kingscote, Highfield and East Pines, will be holding various children’s activity sessions throughout the school summer holidays.

Georgina Wright, of Blackpool Council’s community and environmental services, said: "National Parks Week shows how important these places are for the local community.

Grace Bacon enjoys the tulips at Stanley Park

“Being outdoors is good for mental health, gets people away from the stress of computer screens and work. It brings families and communities together.

"We want to encourage people to come into our parks, because they are great and free. It’s important for people to know they have these opportunities on their doorsteps, and that’s what Love Parks Week is all about – making people aware of them.”

What is Love Parks Weeks?

Love Parks Week is a national event started by Keep Britain Tidy to give people across the country the chance to celebrate the Friends Groups and volunteers who help public green spaces to flourish.

Skateboard fan Faisal Aldougachi on the skatepark in Stanley Park

Parks up and down the country are invited to hold a week’s worth of fun-filled activities in recognition of the vital role parks play in providing safe havens in our communities.

Georgina said: “We want to support peoople who come into our parks. National Parks Week itself was set up to support volunteers and workers who protect our green spaces, and our rangers have some activities to show people just how good our parks are.

"There is a lot of work that goes into the parks behind the scenes that most people don’t see. Just a few weeks ago the Friends of Stanley Park won a national award for the work they did within the park.”

Picture by Julian Brown

What’s happening in Stanley Park?

Monday, August 1: Forest art and nature discovery in the Forest School area, 10.30am until 11.30amBoccia and kurling on the bowling green, 10am until 12pmDen building and bushcraft in the Forest School, 1pm until 2pm

Tuesday, August 2: Games in the Visitor Centre, 1pm until 3.15pm

Wednesday, August 3: Multisports on the bowling green, 10am until 12pm

Thursday, August 4: Tower building workshop with Showtown Museum on the Art Deco Cafe terrace, 1pm until 4pm

Friday, August 5: Football and archery on the bowling green, 10am until 12pmCircus school on the bandstand, 10am until 3pmCricket on the Stanley Park cricket grounds, 2pm until 5pm