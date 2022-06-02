Queen's Award joy for Stanley Park volunteers

The Friends of Stanley Park has been awarded the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service which is the highest accolade given to volunteers in the UK, and equivalent to an MBE.

Nigel Patterson, chairman of the Friends of Stanley Park, said: "We are delighted to receive such a prestigious award, which recognises the contribution of volunteers over the years.

"This has become a vibrant organisation and receiving the award this year recognises the hard work and commitment shown by the volunteers, who have been instrumental in what we have achieved in the 20 years since itsinception.

Members of the Friends of Stanley Park celebrating the Queen's Award at the floral clock

"A special thank you should go to our former chairman, Elaine Smith, who led the group for the last 10 years."

The friends group was formed when the park was refurbished thanks to a National Lottery grant.

Achievements have included the building of a visitor centre which is staffed solely by volunteers who also raise funds for projects in the park, as well as organising regular community events.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service was created in 2002 to celebrate The Queen’s Golden Jubilee with recipients announced each year on June 2, the anniversary of The Queen’s Coronation.

Representatives of the friends will receive the award crystal and certificate from Charles Kay- Shuttleworth, Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire later this summer.