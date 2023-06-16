The Winter Gardens Blackpool, in association with the Comedy Station and Showtown museum of fun and entertainment), has revealed its full line up from 7 to the 9th July 2023 as part of a weekend of entertainment featuring 23 different shows, including 11 FREE events and reduced ticketed events, as part of the Blackpool Comedy Festival which returns for the first time since 2019.

Compere Ryan Gleeson will host ‘Friday Night Laughs’ featuring Jojo Sutherland, Angelos Epithemiou, Tom Stade, and the legendary Eddie Izzard.

‘Saturday Live!’ will welcome Scott Bennett, Nina Gilligan, Tez Ilyas, and Seann Walsh to the Opera House stage as some of the most celebrated comedians of their generation.

On Saturday morning, Showtown Laughter Zone will open in the Winter Gardens Pavillion and Horseshoe, free to visitors housing some great free entertainment for families including fun workshops which will leave people feeling positively giggly. Pete Lindup will be hosting talks on the iconic 100 foot long painting which features 100 famous entertainers who appeared in Blackpool and Dr Tom Preston will be impersonating some of the greatest Lancashire comedians.

An afternoon of comedy at the Old Electric theatre will welcome North West comedian Phil Ellis, comedy circuit legend, TV and radio actor Rich Wilson and Blackpool’s favourite musical comedy duo Black Liver.

Sunday will see Gav Cross appear with some very silly storytelling and everyone’s favourite pantomime dame and Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Mama G will appear in the Showtown Laughter Zone.

A tribute talk to Victoria Wood by Andy Hollingworth who regularly photographed her will be followed by Ken Dodd comedy award winners John Archer and Russ Brown for an afternoon of magic, comedy and fun for all the family.

The weekend will close with the brilliant ‘Listen Me Alice’ show at Russ Brown’s House of Secrets and which will write original radio comedy scripts and performs them live on stage in front of an audience and Legends of Variety which brings together much-loved classic stars for a show filled with comedy and charm bringing back memories of the good old days of the variety circuit.

Anthony Williams, Sales & Marketing Manager, Winter Gardens Blackpool said: “We are thrilled to have so many hard hitters of entertainment joining us at this year’s Comedy Festival.

“We know that ticket prices can be a barrier for some people to enjoy live entertainment and we have gone all out to create a weekend showcase packed with activities live action that are accessible to all. With over 40 years of comedy industry experience the team is well placed to make sure that this weekend is one to remember, many of the events are for families and younger children and will ensure that everyone gets to have a laugh.”

