This summer Britons are collectively splashing £20 billion on holidaying at home and Blackpool is the fifth top Staycation destination.

A new travel report out today by Travelodge, has revealed that the majority (63%) of Britons have booked a summer holiday this year which is a 50% increase from the number of Britons (42%) that went away in the summer of 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nearly three quarters (72%) of these holidaymakers have opted to holiday on British shores this summer, with Blackpool being the fifth top destination to discover what makes Great Britain so Great!

It’s no wonder that Blackpool is the fifth top 2023 staycation destination for British holidaymakers this summer. Known for being the home of ballroom dancing, its wide stretch of golden sands, the Pleasure Beach, vintage roller coasters, all overlooked by the famous Blackpool Tower guarantee for a perfect holiday, making it the nations fifth favourite.

Interestingly Britons are extending their length of holiday from an average of three days to five days and they are spending nearly double the amount of money on their British summer holiday this year compared to 2022. This year, Staycationers are splashing out on average £1011.30 for their holiday in Blackpool. Whereas last year they spent on average £513.13.

The report also revealed that nearly a quarter (24%) of Britons are also breaking up their traditional two week holiday into multiple breaks throughout the year and taking two staycation during the summer months. Collectively Britons are set to spend £20 billion holidaying at home, with Blackpool voted as the fifth top location in the destination charts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

These findings have been revealed in the latest segment of the 2023 Travelodge Travel Index. This study surveyed 2,000 British adults to seek their holiday plans for this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key findings from this report also revealed that 25% of Britons reported that a summer holiday is one of the few things in life that they refuse to cut back on.

Four out of ten (41%) of savvy Britons revealed in the study that they are making the most of Britain’s holiday hotspots and have created bespoke two centre holiday packages. By staying at two different locations as part of one holiday they can have two different experiences. This could include either a coastal / seaside holiday with either a rural escape or a city break.

The report also revealed that we are a nation that loves to be at the seaside as 43% of Britons are taking their summer holiday at a UK coastal destination this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cornwall, famous for its beautiful coastline, pounding surf and quaint fishing harbours takes the crown in top position. Devon takes second place with its 120 beaches and the gorgeous Jurassic Coast. Third place is taken by The Isle of White, the UK’s island paradise - which spans 13 miles north to south and 27 miles east to west. The island has been crowned a UNESCO Biosphere and offers 57 miles of coastline and over 20 stunning beaches.

The jewel of our national heritage, the British countryside is the second most popular type of summer holiday with a quarter (25%) of Britons opting for a rural break. The Lake District, with its rugged, alpine-like region of lakes, mountains and valleys interspersed with chocolate-box villages, hideaway pubs and secrete mountain trails comes in as the top rural destination for holidaymakers this summer. North Wales, which inhabits Snowdonia National Park, waterfalls, sea views and gothic architecture comes in at number two and making up the top three is the Scottish Highlands with its mountainous and mysterious surroundings overlooked by the ruins of medieval Urquhart Castle and famously known for mythical monster “Nessie”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fifth (20%) of Britons are taking a UK city break this summer and visiting one of our capital cities - which are all very different. London, Edinburgh and Cardiff top the city break holiday destinations charts

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokesman said: “Our latest research shows that Britons are prioritising and taking a well-deserved staycation this summer, despite the rising cost of living and Blackpool is the fifth top staycation destination. Interestingly in these challenging times, a break has become one of life’s necessities and our bookings data shows Britons are getting creative and resourceful with their budget and holiday planning. New travel trends we are seeing include Britons splitting their holidays into lots of shorter breaks and also planning multi-location holidays. This enables them to combine two different experiences within one holiday and obtain a better return on their money and time. For example holidaymakers coming to Blackpool will be adding a stopover in Manchester for a city break or a stopover in Kendal for a rural retreat in the Lake District.

Advertisement Hide Ad