Illyria, which has earned international recognition for its performances over the years, will be providing three of the five shows being staged this summer outdoors at Lytham Hall.

The company has become a regular visitor to the Hall grounds during its tours since the plays seasons began there 12 years ago.

This year, as a prime illustration of its versatility, the company is staging a trio of productions which have previously delighted audiences – Peter Pan by JM Barrie, Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and The Pirates of Penzance.

A previous performance by the Illyria Theatre Company at Lytham Hall

Lytham is one of around 180 outdoor venues hosting the Illyria shows this summer and this summer they will be performed on August 12, August 14 and August 21 respectively.

“We’ve delighted more than a million audience members throughout our history,” said Illyria’s artistic director Oliver Gray. “To mark the occasion, we are reviving three of our most-loved productions.”Julian Wilde, the outdoor plays season organiser at Lytham Hall, said: "Illyria have established themselves over the last decade as real favourites on the Lancashire coast. Each Illyria show is a treat for the eyes, the ears and the brain. Always five stars."

“We’ve made it through austerity and a pandemic, so I am confident we’ll be visiting Lytham Hall for many more years to come,” added Oliver.