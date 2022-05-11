The opening play of the new season next month marks the 50th production at the Hall since the plays began in 2011.

The Lord Chamberlain’s Men will stage that, with artistic director Peter Stickney’s production of Shakespeare’s As You Like It on Friday, June 17 at 7pm.

Heartbreak Productions will then make their Hall debut on Friday, July 15 at 6pm with their take on the Charlotte Bronte classic novel Jane Eyre, adapted for the stage by Emma Hodgkinson. A quarter of the tickets for that have already been snapped up.

A bumper audience for a previous production in the grounds of Lytham Hall

Illyria’s artistic director Oliver Gray will then bring three plays to the Hall in August.

Peter Pan, on Friday the 12th is followed two days later by Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, before Gilbert and Sulivan’s The Pirates of Penzance on Sunday, August 21.

Oliver said: “Our casts just love the enthusiasm of our army of loyal followers on the Lancashire coast.

“Lytham Hall, thanks to its magnificent trees, provides a splendid setting and sympathetic acoustics for outdoor performances.”

Plays season organiser Julian Wilde believes that now is the time to build on the success of last summer when, despite some Covid restrictions, the Hall drew the largest audiences in the country to the three productions by Illyria in August.

“I think the diversity in this summer’s programme will have a strong appeal,” said Julian.

"In response to many requests we have again chosen weekend dates for all the performances.

“We have also maintained a ‘double header’ weekend in August and we have the ever-popular Pirates of Penzance by Gilbert and Sullivan as the finale to the season.”Julian is confident the Hall will again be among the very best attended venues in the country for outdoor theatre.

"I am hoping for five full houses totalling 2,500,” he said.

“Our move to online ticket sales last summer was a major step forward and I am again being supported by an army of volunteers and 30 Patrons from the local business community.

"It should be a bumper season and we hope to add to the £55,000 donated for the continuing restoration of the Hall and grounds over the last 10 years.”