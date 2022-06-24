From the heart-rending emotion of Helen Forrester’s Twopence to Cross the Mersey to the inspiring and deeply personal Riot Act and the the spine-chilling ghost story When Darkness Falls, there are powerful and provocative plays for everyone to enjoy.

There’s also the opportunity to introduce little ones to the wonderful world of Shakespeare with The RSC’s fun-packed 90 minute production of Twelfth Night, join Sherlock Holmes in The Valley of Fear, follow the life of comedy legend Spike Milligan in Ian Hislop’s new play SPIKE and the chance to solve Agatha Christie's record-breaking murder mystery The Mousetrap on its 70th anniversary tour.

A scene from Helen Forrester's drama Two Pence to Cross The Mersey, among the drama highlight of the Grand Theatre season

Riot Act, taking place in the Grand’s Studio, is a one-man celebration of queer activism starring Alexis Gregory while the Studio will also be staging the biting contemporary social commentary The MP, Aunty Mandy and Me which explores consent, coercion and grooming within the gay male community.

A spokesman for The Grand said: “A top TV drama can take us miles from our comfort zone, offer us the chance to experience events we could only imagine and make us question our preconceptions.

“But imagine if all that exhilarating action was taking place right in front of your eyes, where you can hear every breath, witness every single emotion and feel the incredible shared experience of live theatre…”

Details of dates and tickets for all of the show at the grand are at www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk