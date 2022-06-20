Visitors will be able to take a peek behind the curtain at the historic Grade 2* listed Grand Theatre. popping in anytime from 9.30am to 1pm on the day to roam the famous theatre tiers in the Grand – meticulously crafted in 1894 by flamboyant architect Frank Matcham.

For those looking for a more in-depth look at the dazzling delights of this much-loved local treasure, The Grand will be also offering free 30-minute guided tours at 9.45am, 10.45am and 11.45am with a Heritage Guide (normally £7.50!).

Only 20 places available for each guided tour so book early.

Blackpool Grand Theatre

Visitors will be able to admire the scenery in the theatre’s spectacular auditorium and more, then relax and over a delicious Afternoon Tea in the magnificent Dress Circle bar at 12.30pm with a glass of bubbly for just £16 (£11 with a pot of tea).

Heritage Open Day was established in the UK in 1994 to raise appreciation for our country’s rich and diverse cultural assets and highlight their need for care and protection. It has since grown into the country's largest community heritage festival. The simple, yet compelling principle is to throw open the doors to historic monuments and buildings - in particular, those normally closed to the public.

The Open Days are now held annually each September with over 5,500 separate events listed in 2021, all reflecting the rich and diverse cultural heritage of England and its communities.

The festival is a wonderful chance for communities to come together to learn, explore and have fun by sharing the heritage jewels on their doorstep. For full details please visit: https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk

Free Heritage Theatre Tours (30min) are available on Saturday 17 September at 9.45am, 10.45am & 11.45am.

Bookings are required to reserve a space on the guided tours.

Online bookings only – please visit: www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/get-involved/hod to book