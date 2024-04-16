Stage company CRE8IV Group Ltd set to take on lease of Thornton Little Theatre

Thornton Little Theatre is literally set for a new lease of life as part of a new arrangement to run it.
By Richard Hunt
Published 16th Apr 2024, 09:09 BST
The theatre, along with Fleetwood’s Marine Hall, is owned by Wyre Council but a public survey and report by consultants GJG recommended the two amenities would work better if run by other parties.

Wyre agreed to lease out the Little Theatre, and has now awarded the lease to a Fylde coast theatre company called CRE8IV Group Ltd, from the end of this month.

In a report to this week’s full council meeting on Thursday, Wyre leader, Coun Michael Vincent, states: “CRE8IV’s passion for theatre and professional experience will be the driving force behind ensuring the theatre remains an affordable and accessible resource for local entertainment, cultural and community groups and those who currently use its facilities.

"Their commercial expertise will bring a more secure footing to the theatre’s future, whilst retaining its ethos as a much-loved vibrant community hub.

"We wish them all the success for the future.

"A theatres consultant has now been appointed to work with the Director of Communities to progress a short-term action plan for improving the

way the Marine Hall operates.

“Alongside this work, GJG consultants have been appointed to commence the tender process. I will keep Members

updated of this process.”

CRE8IV was formed in 2022 and is owned and run by Chris Higgins, a theatre performer, musical director and tutor.

The group marked its debut with a lively production of the musical show, School of Rock.

