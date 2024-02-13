Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The future of Wyre's two theatres will be discussed at Cabinet level this week - and changes in the way they are run could be on the way.

Wyre's Cabinet will discuss an independent report by consultants GJG on current use of the council-owned theatres which recommends that the Marine Hall, in particular, would benefit from another organisation running it.

The Cabinet will also discuss the findings of public surveys on each of the two venues about what people wanted to see there.

Last year's consultation exercise, held at local libraries and also online, led to 718 responses being received in respect of the Marine Hall, while 320 were given on Thornton Little Theatre.

One of the key findings was that more than 60 per cent of those who commented felt the venues would be better run by another operator, rather than Wyre.

Cabinet members will discuss the issue when they meet at Wyre Civic Centre on Wednsday, February 14, with a view to make sure the theatres are used to their full potential and provide "a better, more varied offering to the people of Wyre and beyond".

At present the larger venue - the Marine Hall - includes a sizeable number of tribute acts, performances by popular non-professional drama groups, an annual Christmas pantomime and occasional one-off dates, such as the rock band Big Country who are due to perform later this year.

In her report to the meeting, Coun Lynne Bowen, Leisure, Health and Engagement Portfolio Holder, said: "The survey results also indicate there is support to explore alternative providers for both theatres in order to safeguard their future."

What the public said about the Marine Hall

The top three reasons for visiting the Marine Hall were to attend a festival such as food and drink, to attend live music/theme night or to attend a stage play or musical theatre. • Respondents liked the dome/historic features best and the internal facilities/bar space the least. • 61% agreed that an alternative provider should be found for Marine Hall to safeguard the future of the theatre.

Views on Thornton Little Theatre

The main reason for attending was for a staged play or musical theatre event or community event. • Respondents liked the location best and access to parking and liked least the facilities themselves as they were not comfortable and needed upgrading. • 60% agreed that the council should find a suitable alternative provider to safeguard the future of the theatre.

Recommendations

One of the recomendations is that "members support the preferred option... and that approval is given to proceed with a tender process to secure a commercial operator for the management of the Marine Hall for a minimum of five years.

"The outcome of the tender process is to be the subject of a further report.