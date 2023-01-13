The station, officially known as ‘St Annes-on-the Sea’, opened on November 1, 1873, 18 months before the town was officially founded, named after the church of S Anne, was was the station.

It followed 10 years after the establishment of the first station in the area – then just sand dunes on the Squire of Lytham’s land between Lytham and Blackpool – at Gillett’s Crossing halt. close to what is now Highbury Road, in 1863.

Among the celebration ideas being discussed by he Friends of St Annes Station group are: distribution of railway related ‘goody bags’ to passengers; an illustrated talk on the station’s history; burying a time capsule on the site; holding a ‘birthday party’ involving civic dignitaries; displays of photographs depicted ‘how things used to be’ in empty shop windows and a downloadable descriptive talk to be used in conjunction with the St. Anne’s Railway Walk

St Annes railway station

In addition, the group plans to mark the King’s Coronation with a display of crowns and bunting.

The centenary year follows a busy 2022 during which the Friends of the Station continued to engage with several of the town’s community groups, wirth many members also helping oy at other stations on the South Fylde line.

Tony Ford, chairman of the South Fylde Line Community Rail Partnership, said: “"I am really impressed at the number of innovative ideas that the Friends of St Annes station have and how they successfully deliver them.

"They have really connected with the local community by involving them in enhancing the look of the station and I admire the volunteers for assisting with activities and projects at other stations along the Line.

“The Mayor of St. Annes, Coun Karen Harrison as well as the Mayor of Fylde, Coun Ben Aitkin, have both supported projects at the station and taken an active interest in station activities throughout the year, including a new pamphlet – the South Fylde Line Guide – as well as unveiling a History Poster.

