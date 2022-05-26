The leaflet, available at stations and tourism offices, has been created by Richard Watts, chairman of Community Rail Lancashire, Tony Ford, chairman of the South Fylde Line, David Simper from Blackpool Council and an army of dedicated station volunteers.

It highlights the many attractions and opportunities for long or short days out along the line which connects Preston and Blackpool South through Kirkham, Lytham and St Annes and serves Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

Fylde mayor Coun Ben Aitken launched the leaflet with (from left) Richard Watts, chairman of Community Rail Lancashire, Tony Ford, chairman of the South Fylde Line and Fylde mayoress Bernadette Nolan

Fylde mayor Coun Ben Aitken officially launched the leaflet at St Annes station with mayoress Bernadette Nolan and said: ““I was delighted to launch the South Fylde Line leaflet during Community Rail week.