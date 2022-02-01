Menzies presses case for South Fylde loop line at meeting with rail minister

A business plan has been submitted to the Government supportive of proposals for a passing loop which would allow a half hourly service on the route.

Mr Menzies made clear the investment was vital to support the Government’s goals on greener transport and levelling up.

He said: “It is important that at every opportunity we are making the case for this scheme.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies at St Annes station

“Right now the hourly service, poor connections and frequent cancellations are holding back passenger growth.

“The Government wants to get people out of their cars and onto public transport, I want to deliver jobs and investment in Fylde.

“This is a crucial step towards both of those goals.”

Mr Menzies, along with Blackpool South MP Scott Benton secured funding to begin feasibility studies on the line as part of the Beeching Reversal: Ideas Fund.

The Government is now considering which schemes proposed under the programme to take forward.

Mr Menzies said: “The meeting was positive and I put forward a strong case on behalf of Fylde.”

A decision on the scheme is expected soon.

