St Annes panto is back after illness - oh yes it is!

St Annes Parish Operatic Society’s planned stagings of Babes In The Wood at St Annes Parish Rooms on December 27 and Marton United Reformed Church Hall on January 2 as part of the company’s traditional ‘mini-tour’, were cancelled.

But the panto is due to go ahead this Saturday, January 8 at St Thomas Church Hall, St Annes, with two performances, at 3pm and 7pm, and it will also be staged at St Annes Parish Rooms, Headroomgate Road on Sunday at 3.30pm.

“I hope people can join us for some great family fun,” said Society spokesman Alison Thornton. “The company was unable to perform the panto last year because of the pandemic and has put a lot of preparation work into this production.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Geraldine Brown as Robin Hood and Clara Curtis as Maid Marion in rehearsal for the St Annes Parish Operatic Society panto Babes In The Wood

The show is written and directed by Paula Curtis and cast members include Geraldine Brown as Robin Hood and Clara Curtis as Maid Marion (pictured inset).

Details from 01253 739235 or 07821 626121.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.