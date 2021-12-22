St Annes Parish panto production off as Covid concerns and illness strike

Society spokesman Alison Thornton says it is a combination of illness among the cast – tests for Covid proving negative – and disappointing advance ticket sales.

“I think people are rather reluctant to commit to going out to such events in the current Covid situation,” said Alison.

“Usually by this time, we have sold at least half of the tickets but it has been very slow this year.

Geraldine Brown as Robin Hood and Clara Curtis as Maid Marion in rehearsal for the St Annes Parish Operatic Society panto Babes In The Wood

“It is perfectly understandable in the current situation but still very disappointing for everyone involved after all the hard work which has gone into the production.”

The show is written and directed by Paula Curtis.

