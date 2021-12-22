St Annes Parish panto production off as Covid concerns and illness strike
St Annes Parish Operatic Society’s panto production Babes In The Wood, due to be staged at St Annes Parish Rooms on Monday, December 27, is off, as is its staging scheduled for Marton United Reformed Church Hall on Sunday, January 2.
Society spokesman Alison Thornton says it is a combination of illness among the cast – tests for Covid proving negative – and disappointing advance ticket sales.
“I think people are rather reluctant to commit to going out to such events in the current Covid situation,” said Alison.
“Usually by this time, we have sold at least half of the tickets but it has been very slow this year.
“It is perfectly understandable in the current situation but still very disappointing for everyone involved after all the hard work which has gone into the production.”
The show is written and directed by Paula Curtis.
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.
Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe