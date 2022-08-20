News you can trust since 1873
St Annes paddling pool closed due to vandalism

A popular seafront family attraction in St Annes has been closed suddenly by vandalism.

By Tony Durkin
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 2:58 pm

The free paddling pool for toddlers next to the resort’s pier and band has been declared unavailable for use this weekend and for the foreseeable future by operators Fylde Council.

The pool, which dates back to the early part of the last century and was historically a boating pool, reopened in May following a £60,000 upgrade which included laying a new floor and improving access but has had a troubled few weeks since, with a number of sudden closures for cleaning and a timetable of availability introduced.

A spokesman for Fylde Council said on social media: “Sadly, the St Annes Paddling Pool will be closed until further notice due to damage caused by vandalism.“We're sorry for the inconvenience. Follow our social media channels for updates and we'll be sure to let you know once it's open again.”

The extent of the damage is not known.

