The free paddling pool for toddlers next to the resort’s pier and band has been declared unavailable for use this weekend and for the foreseeable future by operators Fylde Council.

The pool, which dates back to the early part of the last century and was historically a boating pool, reopened in May following a £60,000 upgrade which included laying a new floor and improving access but has had a troubled few weeks since, with a number of sudden closures for cleaning and a timetable of availability introduced.

The paddling pool on St Annes seafront

A spokesman for Fylde Council said on social media: “Sadly, the St Annes Paddling Pool will be closed until further notice due to damage caused by vandalism.“We're sorry for the inconvenience. Follow our social media channels for updates and we'll be sure to let you know once it's open again.”